 »   »   » Sonam Kapoor Wedding! The Bride-To-Be Reveals Who Is Designing Her Wedding Outfits

Related Articles
- Sonam Kapoor Looks Radiant At Her MEHENDI CEREMONY: Janhvi & Khushi Kapoor In Attendance [Pictures]
- Demise Of Sridevi Is The Reason? Janhvi Kapoor REFUSES To Perform At Sonam Kapoor's Sangeet Ceremony
- Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja DELAY Their Honeymoon; Blame It On This Reason!
- SO ROMANTIC! Anand Ahuja Proposed His Lady Love Sonam Kapoor With This Gift
- Sonam Kapoor Spotted With BF Anand Ahuja; Arjun Kapoor & Varun Dhawan Caught Practising For Sangeet
- Jackie Shroff On 'Lakhan' Anil's Daughter Sonam Kapoor's Wedding: 'If Ram Won't Go Then Who Would?'
- Sonam Kapoor Wedding: Guess Who Is Designing Her Groom Anand Ahuja's Wedding Outfit!
- Anil Kapoor To Dance To THIS Song On Sonam Kapoor’s Sangeet Ceremony!
- Sonam Kapoor- Anand Ahuja Wedding: Here's A Look Into Their Mehendi, Wedding & Reception Venues!
- Sorry Sonam Kapoor! Deepika Padukone Might Skip Your Wedding For This Reason
- Grand As Shahrukh's Mannat! Sonam Kapoor's BF Anand Ahuja's Bungalow Is COSTLIER Than The Bachchans
- That's Strange! Sonam Kapoor Never Wanted Her Future Husband To Be Like Her Dad Anil Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor has finally found her Prince Charming in businessman Anand Ahuja and is now all set to tie the knot with him on Tuesday i.e 8th of May. The actress was rumoured to be dating him since a long time but the couple never spoke about their relationship in public. Lately, there were rumours about Sonam and Anand marrying until the couple's family finally confirmed the news with an official statement.
ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja DELAY Their Honeymoon; Blame It On This Reason!
While Sonam is known to be quite a fashionista, everyone is eager to know details about which designer's outfit would she be wearing on her wedding day. While there were several names floating, the actress herself has revealed the names in an interview with Harper's Bazaar Bride. Scroll down to read more-
It's The Three 'A's For Sonam
When asked about the designers she has opted for, Sonam told the magazine, "I'm wearing the three 'A's for my wedding - Abu-Jani Sandeep Khosla, Anamika Khanna and Anuradha Vakil." She had also said, "Everybody dreams of being an Anamika bride. We have a similar way of looking at aesthetics and I have an advantage there."
She Will Make For A Pretty Bride
Earlier, a source close to the family told Mumbai Mirror, " "Sonam's look for her wedding day has been finalised. It will be regal, teamed with heirloom jewellery."
Meanwhile, This Designer Will Design 'Dulha' Anand Ahuja's Outfit
If reports are to be believed then reknowned fashion designer Raghavendra Singh will be designing bridegroom Anand Ahuja's wedding outfit. An IANS report had earlier quoted a source saying that the Kapoors and Ahujas have reached out to Raghavendra, the Classic Men's Bespoke brand, to suit them for the upcoming wedding next week, and the designer agreed to it.
Fresh Details About The Mehendi Ceremony
Sonam's mehendi ceremony will be held tomorrow i.e 7th of May at the banquet hall of her new apartment, Sunteck, Signature Island. Buzz is that the dress code for the fashion is white since it's the summer season.
Rumour Has It
As per a Pinkvilla report, the 'Veere Di Wedding' actress might collaborate with her designer pals Ralph & Russo for her wedding reception lehenga. Sonam and the design duo have a long standing professional and personal relationship. She has worn even their custom looks at various events, including at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja will taking the nuptial vows at her aunt Kavita Singh's sprawling bungalow Rockdaleon 8th May. On the same day in the evening, Sonam and Anand's families will host a party at The Leela. The dress code for the party is Indian or Western formals.
ALSO READ: SO ROMANTIC! Anand Ahuja Proposed His Lady Love Sonam Kapoor With This Gift
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.