 »   »   » Sonam Kapoor Wedding! The Bride-To-Be Reveals Who Is Designing Her Wedding Outfits

It's The Three 'A's For Sonam

When asked about the designers she has opted for, Sonam told the magazine, "I'm wearing the three 'A's for my wedding - Abu-Jani Sandeep Khosla, Anamika Khanna and Anuradha Vakil." She had also said, "Everybody dreams of being an Anamika bride. We have a similar way of looking at aesthetics and I have an advantage there."

She Will Make For A Pretty Bride

Earlier, a source close to the family told Mumbai Mirror, " "Sonam's look for her wedding day has been finalised. It will be regal, teamed with heirloom jewellery."

Meanwhile, This Designer Will Design 'Dulha' Anand Ahuja's Outfit

If reports are to be believed then reknowned fashion designer Raghavendra Singh will be designing bridegroom Anand Ahuja's wedding outfit. An IANS report had earlier quoted a source saying that the Kapoors and Ahujas have reached out to Raghavendra, the Classic Men's Bespoke brand, to suit them for the upcoming wedding next week, and the designer agreed to it.

Fresh Details About The Mehendi Ceremony

Sonam's mehendi ceremony will be held tomorrow i.e 7th of May at the banquet hall of her new apartment, Sunteck, Signature Island. Buzz is that the dress code for the fashion is white since it's the summer season.

Rumour Has It

As per a Pinkvilla report, the 'Veere Di Wedding' actress might collaborate with her designer pals Ralph & Russo for her wedding reception lehenga. Sonam and the design duo have a long standing professional and personal relationship. She has worn even their custom looks at various events, including at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.