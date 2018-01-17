 »   »   » Sonam Kapoor Would Love To Do A Remake Of Dev Anand- Waheeda Rehman's Guide!

In a recent times, remakes in Bollywood have been in vogue. Last year we saw Rajesh Khanna's Ittefaq being adapting with Sidharth Malhotra stepping into his shoes.

A few days back, Katrina Kaif expressed her desire to play Anaarkali on-screen if Mughal-E-Azam ever gets remade in Bollywood. Recently when Sonam Kapoor was asked if she would too like to do a remake, the Padman actress told DNA, "I would love to do a Guide."



Elaborating on why she picked up that film Sonam revealed, "Rosie from Guide is such a fantastic character. She's strong, feminine, lovely - all at the same time. And Waheeda (Rehman) aunty looked beautiful and she was excellent in the film. It's also one of my favourite classics of all times."



Meanwhile, the grapevine is abuzz with rumours that Sonam is all set to get hitched to long-time beau Anand Ahuja. When a leading daily asked her about these marriage rumours, she said, "Unfortunately, I do not talk about my personal life. I have never commented on that and will not do now. Speculations are rife but that is okay. I won't ever discuss it."



Earlier, the actress was quoted by Mid-Day as saying, "Why are actresses asked more about their personal lives? Is anyone asking Ranbir Kapoor or Ranveer Singh when they are getting married? Nobody has the right to access my personal life. This one part has to be in my control. I am ready to talk about me, but there is another person involved here and I need to respect him."



She had further added, "In my 10 years long career, I have never spoken about my personal life. Veere Di Wedding will release in May and then before that I have Padman and then Dutt too, where do I have time for anything else? I will soon begin shooting for Vidhu Vinod Chopra's next in February, March."



Earlier in an entertainment podcast she said, "Because that's in my control and I don't feel that I can speak about myself but I don't think it's okay for me to speak about somebody else. Now everything that is put out there is with his permission or whatever he puts out there is with my permission. But if somebody is asking me a question publicly I don't think it's okay for me to speak about the person because that person has not signed up for it. This is just keeping it a little sacred. Just keeping it in my control, whatever is out there is in my control, it's not something that is not. I just feel that it's not okay to talk about it. I will share whatever I have to share and that is with my filter."



Well, do you folks agree with what Sonam has to say?