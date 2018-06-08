 »   »   »  Pre-Birthday Special! Kareena Kapoor Meets Sonam Kapoor In London

Kareena Kapoor CHILLING with Sonam Kapoor and Arjun In London; Watch Video। FilmiBeat

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are currently in London for a break from their work as they needed time off as a couple after their wedding and for the first time ever, Sonam Kapoor will be celebrating her birthday on June 9, 2018 away from India. Sonam and Anand have planned a mini birthday celebration in London and guess what, Kareena Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor have already landed and had a pre-birthday lunch with Sonam Kapoor at an upscale restaurant in the city.

Also, Arjun Kapoor who was shooting for Namaste London, joined them for lunch and the whole group had a gala time as they posted a lot of fun and cool stories together on their Instagram stories. If the pre-birthday celebrations were so much fun, then just imagine what a load of fun they would have tomorrow on Sonam's birthday. Karisma Kapoor might land in London by today as well, and stay tuned for more on Sonam's 33rd birthday. Check out the London pictures below...

Sonam Kapoor Along With Her Gang Arjun Kapoor takes a selfie at the pre-birthday celebrations of Sonam Kapoor in London and we gotta say that Kareena Kapoor looks nothing less than a dream in this one.

Veere's In The City Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor walk the streets of London and the caption reads "Veere's in the house".

Namaste London We're sure that the group will be much larger by tomorrow and it's going to be one helluva birthday party.

Veere's Take Over London Without a doubt, the Veere's of India have taken over London city by storm!

Will Anil Kapoor Join? We hope Sonam Kapoor father Anil Kapoor will land in London and spend time with his daughter.

