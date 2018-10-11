India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
English
 »   »   »  #MeToo: Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Actress Deepika Amin HITS Alok Nath: He's A Drunkard, Harasses Women

#MeToo: Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Actress Deepika Amin HITS Alok Nath: He's A Drunkard, Harasses Women

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Ever since Vinta Nanda has accused Alok Nath of sexually harassing her, many celebs have expressed their anger towards the actor. And now, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actress Deepika Amin has reacted to the ongoing row and here's what the actress has to say:

    "Everyone in the industry knows that #AlokNath is an obnoxious drunkard who harasses women. Years ago on a telefilm outdoor shoot he tried to barge into my room. He slobbered over women, drunk and created a scene. The unit rallied around me and made sure I was safe. I was quite young but I still remember vividly how horrible he was."

    sonu-ke-titu-ki-sweety-actress-deepika-amin-hits-alok-nath-me-too-movement

    "But recently on the shoot of Sonu Ke Titu ki Sweety he was quiet and subdued . Maybe he has changed? Maybe because the director Luv Ranjan made it clear he wouldn't tolerate bad behaviour. But after reading Vinta Nanda's heartbreaking account I felt I had to support her. BELIEVE WOMEN . They have everything to lose by speaking out. #IbelieveyouVintaNanda #metoo #Timesup." [sic]

    The #MeToo movement started with Tanushree Dutta, when she talked about being harassed by Nana Patekar on the sets of Horn Ok! Please in 2008 and now, many women are calling out the predators by name!

    We really hope that the #MeToo movement will make the industry a better and safer place for both men and women!

    Read more about: metoo deepika amin alok nath
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue