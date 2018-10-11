 »   »   »  #MeToo: Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Actress Deepika Amin HITS Alok Nath: He's A Drunkard, Harasses Women

Ever since Vinta Nanda has accused Alok Nath of sexually harassing her, many celebs have expressed their anger towards the actor. And now, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actress Deepika Amin has reacted to the ongoing row and here's what the actress has to say:

"Everyone in the industry knows that #AlokNath is an obnoxious drunkard who harasses women. Years ago on a telefilm outdoor shoot he tried to barge into my room. He slobbered over women, drunk and created a scene. The unit rallied around me and made sure I was safe. I was quite young but I still remember vividly how horrible he was."

"But recently on the shoot of Sonu Ke Titu ki Sweety he was quiet and subdued . Maybe he has changed? Maybe because the director Luv Ranjan made it clear he wouldn't tolerate bad behaviour. But after reading Vinta Nanda's heartbreaking account I felt I had to support her. BELIEVE WOMEN . They have everything to lose by speaking out. #IbelieveyouVintaNanda #metoo #Timesup." [sic]

The #MeToo movement started with Tanushree Dutta, when she talked about being harassed by Nana Patekar on the sets of Horn Ok! Please in 2008 and now, many women are calling out the predators by name!

We really hope that the #MeToo movement will make the industry a better and safer place for both men and women!