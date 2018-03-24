 »   »   » Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Actress Nushrat Bharucha Wants To Work With These Directors!

Nushrat Wants To Explore Different Roles!

"I felt Alia's characters in Udta Punjab and Highway were a great contrast to the other films that she was doing at that time. As an actor, she was exploring different sides, which is what I would like to do, too."



Being A Wholesome Entertainer!

"I have already made an identity and a distinctive place for myself in light-hearted romantic films. Issine mujhe naam diya hai. So, I will continue doing these kinds of films. Only because of these movies can I think of experimenting with something completely different and become a wholesome entertainer," said Nushrat to DNA.



When Asked About Her Offers!

"I have started meeting people. I am looking at doing something that I have not done before. I am considering a mix of things, maybe two-three different genres. Or I will wait for something I really like doing and do that one thing for the next one year."



Taking The Right Step!

"I am still taking my time because it's crucial. If I take a wrong turn now, it will ruin all my hard work."



Has Life Changed After Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety?

"My life has changed drastically. I have now become an option for projects that earlier I probably wouldn't have been considered for."

