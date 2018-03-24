 »   »   » Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Actress Nushrat Bharucha Wants To Work With These Directors!

Related Articles
Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actress Nushrat Bharucha is all smiles as her debut film is all set to cross the 100 Crores mark at the box office. She opened up to DNA saying that she wants to work with good directors such as Imtiaz Ali and Vishal Bhardwaj, so that she can drive her career in the right direction, as any wrong turn from here on, will only hamper everything that she has achieved. She said,
"I want to be a part of Imtiaz Ali's movies like Rockstar, Jab We Met, and Tamasha, where you are totally immersed in terms of performance and his world. His movies are romantic, the Sufi kind, with heartbreak and journey. I would also like to be part of movies like Vishal Bhardwaj's Omkara and Abhishek Chaubey's Dedh Ishqiya, which are based in small towns. I want to explore that space."
Nushrat Wants To Explore Different Roles!
"I felt Alia's characters in Udta Punjab and Highway were a great contrast to the other films that she was doing at that time. As an actor, she was exploring different sides, which is what I would like to do, too."
Being A Wholesome Entertainer!
"I have already made an identity and a distinctive place for myself in light-hearted romantic films. Issine mujhe naam diya hai. So, I will continue doing these kinds of films. Only because of these movies can I think of experimenting with something completely different and become a wholesome entertainer," said Nushrat to DNA.
When Asked About Her Offers!
"I have started meeting people. I am looking at doing something that I have not done before. I am considering a mix of things, maybe two-three different genres. Or I will wait for something I really like doing and do that one thing for the next one year."
Taking The Right Step!
"I am still taking my time because it's crucial. If I take a wrong turn now, it will ruin all my hard work."
Has Life Changed After Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety?
"My life has changed drastically. I have now become an option for projects that earlier I probably wouldn't have been considered for."