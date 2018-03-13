 »   »   » Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety To Enter Rs 100 Crore Club; Sequel On The Cards?

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety SUCCESS PARTY: Kartik Aryan, Nushrat Bharucha, Sunny Singh attend | FilmiBeat

That's the power of 'hatke' movie. Kartik Aryan starrer Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, which showcases 'bromance vs romance', is doing wonders at the box-office and has already left Akshay Kumar starrer Padman behind in the race. The movies has already earned Rs 88 crore and is expected to enter Rs 100 crore club soon!

Director Luv Ranjan, whose film "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety" has become a hit at the box office, believes sequels work as a safety net, giving a filmmaker the luxury to experiment with other stories.

He has already come up with a sequel to " Pyar Ka Punchnama" and hopes to bring its third part soon, provided he has a good story.

"Sequels are part of your safety net and they give you the luxury to experiment with other films and yet maintain the commercial viability. I don't mind taking ahead both the films. But 'Sonu Ke...' has just released so it is too early to make it," he told PTI.



Ranjan said he would not make the third part of "Punchnama' in haste as it will ruin the franchise. "Sequels are today considered a safe proposition. But I would rather not make a sequel than making a bad one."



"The next part has to surpass or match up to the first two parts, otherwise, it is like killing the franchise. I will do the third part only when I have a right story. We have not started formal work on it yet but it is something we are thinking about. It is not top of agenda though," he added.



Asked about the twist ending in "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety" and whether its story will be explored further, Ranjan said, "The nature of the sequel is such that it can have a true follow up but it can also be a sequel in spirit where you have newer characters and a different story with the same premise.