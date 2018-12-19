 »   »   »  Sonu Nigam SLAMS Media For Misconstruing His 'It Would Be Better If I Was From Pakistan' Comment!

Recently, Sonu Nigam received severe backlash on social media for his statement at Aaj Tak Summit wherein he reportedly said he wanted to be a Pakistani singer instead of an Indian one.

It was reported that taking a jibe at Pakistani singers, Sonu had said, "Sometimes, I feel as if it would have been better if I were from Pakistan. At least I would get offers from India."

He had also pointed out at how Indian singers are being discriminated against. "Nowadays, singers have to pay music companies for shows. If we don't shell out the money, they will play songs sung by other singers and highlight them. Then, they will take money from them," he had said.

Saying that things were different for Pakistani singers, he had further added, "Why single out Indian singers? They don't do the same with Pakistani singers. Atif Aslam is a very close friend of mine. He is never asked to pay to sing at shows, neither is Rahat Fateh Ali Khan."

Now, Sonu has taken to his Facebook page to issue a clarification over the row on this statement. The singer clarified that basic point was something else, which was reduced to a controversial statement by few media houses.

In his Facebook post, Sonu criticized media for misconstruing his statement and wrote, "Sometimes in an attempt to make headlines catchy and sensational, some journalists miss the real content.

Yesterday's Aaj Tak Summit happened so amazing, and look what have they reduced it to. My point about being better off being born in Pakistan was about the music companies in India asking Indian singers to pay 40-50% of their concerts remunerations to them, and only then they'll work with those artistes but they don't ask the same from the singers from abroad, namely Pakistan!

This was the important point I made and these guys! Changed it to 'I would have been better off born in Pakistan I'd have work come my way' What do I say. PATHETIC."

Meanwhile, what do you folks think about the controversy? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.