 »   »   »  Soorma Celebs Review: Diljit Dosanjh Gets A Major Thumbs Up From Sachin Tendulkar As Well As B-town

Diljit Dosanjh starrer Soorma has received garnered rave reviews from Bollywood celebrities and critics who had attended the films special screening held last night.

Many Celebrities from Bollywood had attended the screening including Richa Chadha, Atul Kasbekar, Shabana Azmi, Angad Bedi, Subhash Ghai, Aparshakti Khurana, Zaheer Khan with wife Sagarika Ghatge, filmmaker Shaad Ali with producers Chitrangda Singh, Sneha Rajani and Deepak Singh.



Even Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar also attended the screening with producer Ravi Bhagchandka and veteran cricketer Ravi Shastri and lauded Diljit's performance in the film.



Sachin Tendulkar took to his twitter handle and wrote, "A real story portrayed beautifully on reel. @flickersingh's determination to play for India is truly commendable, enjoyed watching #Soorma a lot. My best wishes to the entire cast and crew. @imangadbedi @diljitdosanjh @taapsee"



Veteran actress Shabana Azmi tweeted," What a heartwarming film #Soorma is. @shaadesh tells the beautiful story with warmth and sensitivity @DiljitDosanjh is heartbreakingly sincere @Imangadbedi endearing.Ably supported by @taapsee and @satishkaushik2 @flickersingh @sneharajani you have a winner. Go watch it i"



Divya Dutta tweeted,"#soorma is an amazingly inspiring film!! Taut script, nuanced.. emotional as well as breezy.. this one is a must watch!!! Congrats @SnehaRajani @shaadesh @IChitrangda !! It is beautiful... and @diljitdosanjh you are so so endearing.@Imangadbedi @tapseepannu , so sincere!👌🏻👌🏻"



Atul Kasbekar tweeted," Watched #Soorma last night Didn't know details about the actual story of Sandeep Singh and was blown away by his stirring comeback from a freak accident. And so wonderful to watch the steady rise and rise of @Imangadbedi Fine actor and an even nicer human being".



Producer Ravi Bhagchandka tweeted writing," #sachinabilliondreams core team watching #soorma!! @sachin_rt Common @shaadesh bhai..this one is a full house !! @ekalakhani one more on the wall.. congrats @SnehaRajani @IChitrangda.... all the best"



Cricketer Ravi Shastri tweeted praising the film, Ravi Shastri tweeted," India has a great legacy of legends who have fought battles and made it big. Here's a story of one such hockey legend #SandeepSingh @Flicker_Singh! @SnehaRajani @sonypicsprodns @DiljitDosanjh, @taapsee and @imangadbedi Good luck for #Soorma!



Soorma is a story inspired by a real story of hockey legend Sandeep Singh, who was accidentally shot with a bullet and was paralyzed for 2 complete years. But his determination and love for the game brought him back and he won several medals for our country.



Sandeep's story is so inspirational that a Bollywood biopic is being made on his life where his role is portrayed by actor/singer Diljit Dosanjh. Sandeep is regarded as the most dangerous drag-flickers of all time with drag speeds of over 145 km/hr which led to his nickname, 'Flicker Singh'.



Produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions, Chitrangda Singh, and Deepak Singh, Soorma is written & directed by Shaad Ali and is slated to release on 13th July, 2018.

