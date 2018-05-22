 »   »   » Soorma: Diljit Dosanjh Found It Challenging To Play A Hockey Player!

Diljit Dosanjh has left no stone unturned in portraying India's ex-captain and hockey ace, Sandeep Singh, in the upcoming biopic 'Soorma'. The actor has undergone intense physical training and diet changes to prep for the role and for this, he was trained by the legend Sandeep Singh himself.

Diljit spent a lot of time with Sandeep to understand him and the game better from his point of view.



When asked about his experience of training and working with Sandeep, the actor said, "It has been challenging to portray a hockey player on screen. The regime and training required to portray a hockey player were rigorous. I have engaged with a sport in my life for the first time. My director Shaad Ali facilitated Sandeep Singh's presence during my practice sessions. It was Sandeep's motivation and guidance that helped me pick up the intricacies of the game."



ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor Finds Dulquer Salmaan 'Cute', Says He Is Such A Good Actor!



Hockey legend Sandeep Singh was impressed with Diljit's abilities on the field. He shares, "It was assuring to learn that Diljit will be playing me on screen. I have complete confidence in his skill and understanding of the craft. My training sessions with Diljit further strengthened my belief that he'll do justice to my life's story. His ability as an athlete also impressed me during our training sessions together."



Soorma is a biopic made on Sandeep Singh who is a hockey legend and the ex-Captain of the Indian National Hockey Team. Sandeep, regarded as one of the world's most dangerous drag-flickers, has given many a golden moment to Indian hockey.



The makers of the film are all ready to bring his story to the big screen which would be yet another story of an underdog.



Sandeep's story is so inspirational that a Bollywood biopic is being made named Soorma on his life where his role is portrayed by actor/singer Diljit Dosanjh.



Sandeep is regarded as the most dangerous drag-flickers of all time with drag speeds of over 145 km/hr which led to his nickname, 'Flicker Singh'.



The drag-flickers journey - of wins, losses, life, and death - will soon be seen on-screen in Soorma, a Shaad Ali directorial, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu.



Speaking about Diljit, Taapsee had earlier said, "I've not seen Diljit's Punjabi films but I've seen the Hindi ones, including Udta Punjab. He's a shy guy but once the camera is on, he is on fire."



Talking about the love story in the movie, she had further added, "It's an unusual one and not in-your-face. It shows two people falling in love and how they do little things for each other. It's a subtle portrayal of love, which is Shaad's forte."



Soorma is produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions, Chitrangda Singh, and Deepak Singh. It is slated to release on 13th July 2018.



ALSO READ: Was Neha Dhupia Pregnant Before Marrying Angad Bedi? Read This Before Reacting To Rumors!