English
 »   »   »  Soorma Trailer: Diljit Dosanjh Brings The Inspiring Story Of Hockey Player Sandeep Singh To Life!

Soorma Trailer: Diljit Dosanjh Brings The Inspiring Story Of Hockey Player Sandeep Singh To Life!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Soorma Trailer Reaction: Diljit Dosanjh | Tapsee Pannu | Sandeep Singh | FilmiBeat

    Karan Johar drove away our Monday morning blues by dropping the trailer of the much awaited Ishaan Khatter- Janhvi Kapoor starrer Dhadak. And now it's time to make way for yet another impressive trailer. We are talking about the first sneak-peek of Diljit Dosanjh- Taapsee Pannu starrer Soorma.

    For those who ain't aware, the film is based on the life of former India hockey captain Sandeep Singh. The trailer begins with a carefree Sandeep wanting to woo his lady love, only to find his ultimate goal in the game of hockey. Unfortunately, just when he sets out to win a medal for India, an accidental gunshot leaves him paralysed. The rest of the plot revolves around Sandeep Singh finally succeeds to reach his goal.

    dil

    Going by the looks of the trailer, one can say that Diljit Dosanjh has perfectly moulded himself as a hockey player in Soorma. Taapsee Pannu too looks promising. Check out the trailer right away here-


    Reportedly Diljit underwent an intense physical training and diet changes to prepare for the role of the ex-hockey player and in fact, was trained by Sandeep Singh himself.

    Speaking about Diljit's role in the film, Singh was earlier quoted as saying, "Apart from being a good singer, he's a fantastic actor. He's extremely hardworking. I'm really happy that he's playing me in the movie. It's not an easy thing to portray a real-life character on screen. My main motto was to teach him drag flick only as it's the most difficult skill in hockey and he has done a great job. Whatever hockey sequences you will see in the movie has been done by Diljit only."

    On the other hand, Diljit had revealed that initially he felt that this was just another hockey film. He was quoted as saying, "What I knew was it was a hockey film and there were already a lot of sports films being made and I thought it was better to stay away from the genre. I told them, 'I would do anything else for you guys for free but not this.' Then they asked me to hear the script once. After listening to the script, I realised I was stupid to have said no to the film."

    Helmed by Shaad Ali, Soorma is slated to release on 13th July, 2018.

    Story first published: Monday, June 11, 2018, 16:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 11, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue