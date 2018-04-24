 »   »   » Sophie Choudry & Sri Reddy SLAM Saroj Khan For Her Cheap & Disgusting Casting Couch Statements!

Sophie Choudry Tweeted Against Saroj Khan's Disgusting Statements!

"WTH?!!!! So much respect for Saroj-ji as a choreographer but this is how she uses her position to protect girls?!!! If I didn't come from a financially sound background I would have returned to London within a month of being in mumbai cos of "industry folk" who think like that!!"

Nobody Wants To Sleep Around For Work

"Can't begin to think what thousands of girls go through in the hope that their "dreams" will come true! Nobody wants to sleep with someone for work. But they are made to feel it's the only way & "acceptable". And for those who don't, it's a tough road! This has to stop! #TimesUp," Sophie Choudry summed it up.

No Respect To Saroj Khan Says Sri Reddy

"I lost respect for you Saroj ma'am. Being an elder you should give a good path to young actresses. It is giving a wrong indication that you have to be a slave to producers," said Telugu actress Sri Reddy.

Sri Reddy's Ordeal

Telugu actress Sri Reddy took on the casting couch by stripping on the streets and sent a strong message to the sexual predators who demand favours from actresses.

Saroj Khan Apologises, But There's No Value!

Saroj Khan apologised for her statements for defending the casting couch and her apology was just a simple, "I apologise for my statement." We wonder did she really mean that she's sorry or said it just for the heck of it.