 »   »   »  Priyanka & Nick Jonas' Wedding: Sophie Turner Ends Up Being A Desi Style Meme!

Rajasthan Means Kingslanding!

Who would have thought that Rajasthan means Kingslanding? This meme deserves a 10/10 for its unique thinking. No wonder Sophie Turner aka Sansa Stark arrived.

The Red Wedding

We're glad that Sophie Turner enjoyed the wedding and is seen happy and content. If it would have been the Game of Thrones, the situation would have been something different.

Normal Wedding

After attending bloody weddings in the Game of Thrones, for a change, Sophie Turner aka Sansa Stark attended a normal wedding in India.

Such A Rare Occurrence

Sophie Turner being so cheerful and happy at a wedding is surely a rare occurrence and we hope we'll get to see it once again on the day of her own wedding with Joe Jonas.

A Happy Stark

After being sad and angry in the Game of Thrones all the time, Sophie Turner laughed and smiled at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding and we're all happy about it.

After Ramsay Bolton's Death

After her nemesis Ramsay Bolton's death, Sansa Stark flew to India and danced with so much happiness. Memes can make anything possible, folks!

Ever thought u'd see the Lady of Winterfell, clad in a Lehenga, partying out at someone's wedding? Perhaps It's the first wedding where she's seen happy & smiling! 😜

**that wolf tattoo is lit AF! 🔥#WinterisHere #HouseStark 🐺 #SophieTurner #PriyankaKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/zkgJEHbE65 — Jack Istiac (@IstiacJack) December 1, 2018

Who Would Have Thought!

Yes, if you're a Game of Thrones fan, never in your wildest dreams would you have thought that Sophie Turner would come to India for a wedding. But then, it turned out to be true!