 »   »   » Sorry Aishwarya Rai! Kareena Kapoor Khan Won't Follow Your Footsteps When It Comes To This Thing

Kareena Loves Her Privacy

Unlike Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena will never join social media. The actress quipped, "No, I think that'll never be possible, because I'm very private about my life. What has to be there, a lot of things are out there."











She Likes To Keep It That Way

Bebo further added, "Despite not being on social media, I think my life is on social media, so I like it that way. I don't want to be the one posting pictures and videos."



We Agree To That Bebo

In one of her earlier interviews, Kareena said, "I'm probably more on Instagram than anyone else. My pictures are everywhere. Then I don't need to constantly be on it, na?



Kareena Feels She Isn't Made For Social Media

"My sister (Karisma Kapoor) posts my pictures; my friends put my pictures... My fan clubs have kept me alive. So I don't have to actively be out there. I guess, Saif and I aren't cut out for being on social media. Though we're social," the actress had confessed in the same interview.











On Why She Chose Veere Di Wedding As Her Comeback Film After Taimur's Birth

"The idea was to do something different, I've always tried to that whether it was with Ki and Ka or with Udta Punjab, they were not the regular commercial films out of the typical run of the mill. This is something different because it's about the story of 4 women, it's quite out there when you see the promo and quite relate able to the way like two girlfriends will talk and I think that's why the kind of reaction to the promo," Kareena told India Today.









