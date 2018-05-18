 »   »   » Sorry Aishwarya Rai! Kareena Kapoor Khan Won't Follow Your Footsteps When It Comes To This Thing

Related Articles
- What Happened When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Bumped Into Mahira Khan At Cannes? Get Ready For SURPRISE!
- Not The Khans! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Says Her Husband Abhishek Bachchan Is Her Favorite Actor
- WEIRD! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Turns A Victim Of Trolling; Gets Slammed For Kissing Aaradhya On Lips
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: We As Women Need To Stop Judging Each Other
- Does Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Regret Rejecting Big Banner Films Starring Shahrukh Khan & Aamir Khan?
- Is She Still Angry? Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Breaks Silence On Blasting PR Team Over Instagram Goof Up
- Cannes 2018: Unlike Aishwarya Rai & Deepika, Sonam Kapoor FAILS To Grab Eyeballs On Red Carpet
- Richa Chadha Regrets Signing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Sarbjit; Says She Felt Misused In The Film
- Cannes 2018: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Strikes A Pose With Daughter Aaradhya & Helen Mirren!
- Cannes 2018: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Takes Away Our Breath In An Ivory Shiny Gown On Day 2!
- Cannes 2018: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Turns A Boss Lady In A Black Pantsuit For The Worth It Show
- CANNES 2018: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shows NO MERCY At The Red Carpet; Look Inspired By A Butterfly
Fans were in for delight when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan finally made her debut on Instagram just before Cannes. Since then the actress has been regularly posting pictures on her social media handle to keep in touch with her fans. Another actress who also enjoys immense fan-following is Kareena Kapoor Khan and everyone is eager to know if she too would follow Ash's footsteps.
ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! I Thought A Star Like Kareena Kapoor Khan Would Throw Whims & Fancies: Sumeet Vyas
And here comes some disappointing news! Recently while speaking to India Today during the promotions of her upcoming film Veere Di Wedding, Kareena revealed that she would never take a plunge into social media. Scroll down to read more-
Kareena Loves Her Privacy
Unlike Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena will never join social media. The actress quipped, "No, I think that'll never be possible, because I'm very private about my life. What has to be there, a lot of things are out there."
She Likes To Keep It That Way
Bebo further added, "Despite not being on social media, I think my life is on social media, so I like it that way. I don't want to be the one posting pictures and videos."
We Agree To That Bebo
In one of her earlier interviews, Kareena said, "I'm probably more on Instagram than anyone else. My pictures are everywhere. Then I don't need to constantly be on it, na?
Kareena Feels She Isn't Made For Social Media
"My sister (Karisma Kapoor) posts my pictures; my friends put my pictures... My fan clubs have kept me alive. So I don't have to actively be out there. I guess, Saif and I aren't cut out for being on social media. Though we're social," the actress had confessed in the same interview.
On Why She Chose Veere Di Wedding As Her Comeback Film After Taimur's Birth
"The idea was to do something different, I've always tried to that whether it was with Ki and Ka or with Udta Punjab, they were not the regular commercial films out of the typical run of the mill. This is something different because it's about the story of 4 women, it's quite out there when you see the promo and quite relate able to the way like two girlfriends will talk and I think that's why the kind of reaction to the promo," Kareena told India Today.
Meanwhile, do you folks want Kareena to join social media? Do let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.
ALSO READ: Are You Listening Ranveer Singh? Dwayne Bravo Can't Get Deepika Padukone Out Of His Head!
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.