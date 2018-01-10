 »   »   » SPOOKY! Anushka Sharma's Pari Teaser Will Give You Sleepless Nights; New Release Date OUT

Anushka Sharma Shares Pari Motion Poster; Horror poster will give you goosebumps; Watch | FilmiBeat

Gear up to watch Anushka Sharma in a never seen before avatar! If you jog down your memory a bit, you would recollect that the makers of Anushka Sharma starrer Pari had dropped the first look poster which created a lot of buzz.

The actress who recently tied the knot with cricketer Virat Kohli in a fairy-tale wedding is back on screen but this time, she is here to haunt you in your dreams.

The haunting eyes, the cold, blue tint of doom and just one face - if Anushka Sharma's first look of Pari at the onset of the shoot was eerie and cold and enough for everyone to be curious about the film - the filmmakers, in a surprise move just now, launched a screamer that leaves one breathless and anxious ensuring that the mood of this horror flick taps right into our system.



Check out the teaser right here...



Earlier while speaking to a leading daily Anushka had said, "We have gone by instinct in choosing good cinema, and the audiences have liked both our films. Pari is a strong, engaging story and our team is brilliant. It's the kind of project that I love producing and delivering to audiences.



The actress has been paired opposite Parambrata Chatterjee of Kahaani fame in this movie. Parambrata was earlier quoted as saying, "The script of Pari worked for me immediately. Anushka is a brilliant actor and a superstar. Working on this film will be an enriching experience."



Did you folks like the teaser? Let us know in the comment box below.



Pari was earlier slated to release on 9th February but now, it will be hitting the theatrical screens on 2nd March.