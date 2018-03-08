 »   »   » Sridevi's Ashes Immersed In Haridwar By Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Manish Malhotra & Family Members!

It's been exactly 13 days since Sridevi's demise and Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Manish Malhotra and other family members headed to Haridwar to immerse her ashes, and the rituals were held at the Pyayer VIP Ghat in Haridwar amidst big police protection.

ANI posted pictures of the rituals in Haridwar on their Twitter handle and captioned it as, "Uttarakhand: 'Asthi Visarjan' of #Sridevi was performed by Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Amar Singh and other family members at the VIP ghat in Haridwar."

The reports states that Sridevi's family members will stay in Haridwar for a few more days and will head to Chennai on the 16th day of her death, where a prayer meet and other rituals are said to be organised for the late legendary actress.

Recently, Boney Kapoor and his daughters Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor visited Rameswaram to immerse Sridevi's ashes in the holy waters and a part of her ashes was to be immersed at Haridwar as well. Politician Amar Singh also joined the family during the immersion rituals in Haridwar.

