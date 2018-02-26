 »   »   » [Latest Updates] Sridevi’s Autopsy In Dubai Completed, Mortal Remains To Reach India Soon!

Sridevi passed away due to cardiac arrest in Dubai and left the whole country in a state of shock and the Indian Consulate along with the help of the Dubai authorities have completed all the paperwork on time and the death certificate has been issued. Sridevi's mortal remains will be flown down to India by noon and the funeral will be held at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle, Mumbai.
Sridevi's mortal remains were kept at the Al Qusais morgue and Khaleej Times quoted an hospital a official by saying, "Since she is such a high-profile personality, we cannot rush the inquisition or the post-mortem procedures." Dr. Khaled Alburaiki, performed the autopsy at the General Department of Forensic Science and Criminology.
Sridevi's untimely demise shocked the entire nation and people are still not able to come to grips that she's no longer with us.
It was a rude awakening on a Sunday morning hearing the news of Sridevi's sudden passing away.
Sridevi never had any heart ailments and was as fit as a fiddle. Her death is an absolute shocker.
Several Bollywood celebrities, politicians and common folks alike poured their condolences on Twitter.
A large crowd has been gathering outside her residence in Mumbai since yesterday already.
Sridevi's autopsy has been completed at the Dubai hospital and the authorities have issued the death certificate.
Her body was kept at the Al Qusais morgue in Dubai and the Indian Consulate worked closely with the Dubai authorities to complete all formalities and paperwork on time.
The autopsy was performed by Dr. Khaled Alburaiki at the General Dept of Forensic Science and Criminology.
Sridevi's mortal remains is expected to reach India by noon and will leave Dubai at 10:30 AM.