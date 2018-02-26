 »   »   » [Latest Updates] Sridevi’s Autopsy In Dubai Completed, Mortal Remains To Reach India Soon!

Sudden Death

Sridevi's untimely demise shocked the entire nation and people are still not able to come to grips that she's no longer with us.

Rude Awakening

It was a rude awakening on a Sunday morning hearing the news of Sridevi's sudden passing away.

No Illness

Sridevi never had any heart ailments and was as fit as a fiddle. Her death is an absolute shocker.

State Of Mourning

Several Bollywood celebrities, politicians and common folks alike poured their condolences on Twitter.

Huge Crowd

A large crowd has been gathering outside her residence in Mumbai since yesterday already.

Autopsy Completed

Sridevi's autopsy has been completed at the Dubai hospital and the authorities have issued the death certificate.

Al Qusais Morgue

Her body was kept at the Al Qusais morgue in Dubai and the Indian Consulate worked closely with the Dubai authorities to complete all formalities and paperwork on time.

Dr. Khaled Alburaiki

The autopsy was performed by Dr. Khaled Alburaiki at the General Dept of Forensic Science and Criminology.

Mortal Remains

Sridevi's mortal remains is expected to reach India by noon and will leave Dubai at 10:30 AM.