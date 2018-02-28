 »   »   » Sridevi's Funeral Service: Fans Make A Beeline To Catch A Glimpse Of Her Mortal Remains

Sridevi's Funeral Service: Fans Make A Beeline To Catch A Glimpse Of Her Mortal Remains

Thousands of Sridevi fans gather across the streets at the Celebration Club near Sridevi's home at Lokhandwala where the prayer meeting is held, and fans have already started making a beeline outside the Vile Parle's Hans Samaj Crematorium in Mumbai and are standing braving the harsh heat just to catch a glimpse of their beloved star Sridevi's mortal remains.

At around 2 pm, Sridevi's mortal remains will move from the Celebration Club to the crematorium and the family has requested the media personnel not to bring their cameras and other equipments inside the prayer hall or the crematorium.

Fans Queue Up

Fans of Sridevi make a beeline outside the crematorium in Vile Parle in the hope of catching a glimpse of her mortal remains.

They Are Everywhere

Thousands of people gathered outside both the Celebration Club, where the prayer meet is held and also at the Hans Samaj Crematorium in Vile Parle.

Just A Glimpse

Fans are very eager to catch a glimpse of Sridevi that they don't mind standing in the hot sun.

Sridevi Farewell

The cut outs and banners of Sridevi are all over the place and fans held a prayer meeting along with candle light vigils.

Tough Job

The police are having a tough job in managing the crowd as they're way too many in numbers and are only growing by the minute.

Holi Function Cancelled

In a mark of respect for Sridevi's departed soul, the Holi function at the venue has been cancelled.

Sridevi
Story first published: Wednesday, February 28, 2018, 14:14 [IST]
