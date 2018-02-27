 »   »   » Sridevi's Body Reaches Dubai Airport, To Reach India Before Midnight!

The mortal remains of Sridevi has reached the Dubai airport after completing the embalming process and is scheduled to reach Mumbai by midnight, reported Khaleej Times. The embalming certificate has been issued and states that Sridevi's body has "been sealed in a suitable coffin and is in a fit condition to travel by air or sea."
The cause of death in the certificate still reads as "accidental drawning" instead of drowning while the Arabic version of the certificate has no errors. Also, the Indian Consulate will now cancel the passport of Sridevi and complete the few existing formalities before her mortal remains are boarded on the plane.
Funeral Services
The condolence meet for the late actres will be held on February 28 at The Celebrations Club in Andheri, Mumbai from 9.30 to 12.30 pm. The funeral and last rites will be held at Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium and Hindu Cemetery from 3.30 onwards.
Family Statement
YRF issued an official statement which read-
'Khushi, Janhvi, Boney Kapoor and the entire Kapoor and Ayyappan families are deeply bereaved and shocked with the untimely loss of Sridevi Kapoor. Late Sridevi Kapoor passed away in Dubai, UAE, on Saturday February 24th.
We thank the film fraternity, media, fans of late Sridevi Kapoor and all the well-wishers for their prayers, support and sensitivity during our moment of immense grief. We request you to kindly join us in paying our last respect to a remarkable actor, beloved wife and loving mother.'