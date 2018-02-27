 »   »   » Sridevi's Body Reaches Dubai Airport, To Reach India Before Midnight!

Dubai Airport

Sridevi's mortal remains reaches Dubai airport and might reach India by midnight.

Mortal Remains

The mortal remains were sent to the Dubai airport after completing the embalming process.

Final Certificate

The final certificate reads, Sridevi's body has "been sealed in a suitable coffin and is in a fit condition to travel by air or sea."

Accidental Drowning

The cause of Sridevi's death still reads as "accidental drawning" instead of drowning.

Arabic Version

However, the Arabic version of the certificate has no errors and the English version has the error due to translation mistake.

Cancel Her Passport

The Indian Consulate in Dubai will cancel the passport of Sridevi and complete the other few formalities.

Family Members

Sridevi's family members will also leave Dubai and reach Mumbai by midnight.

DPP Case Closed

The Dubai Public Prosecution revealed that Sridevi's death was due to "accidental drowning and loss of consciousness."

Case Closed

All the legal formalities of Sridevi's death has been closed in Dubai.

Funeral Services

The condolence meet for the late actres will be held on February 28 at The Celebrations Club in Andheri, Mumbai from 9.30 to 12.30 pm. The funeral and last rites will be held at Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium and Hindu Cemetery from 3.30 onwards.

Family Statement

YRF issued an official statement which read-

'Khushi, Janhvi, Boney Kapoor and the entire Kapoor and Ayyappan families are deeply bereaved and shocked with the untimely loss of Sridevi Kapoor. Late Sridevi Kapoor passed away in Dubai, UAE, on Saturday February 24th.

We thank the film fraternity, media, fans of late Sridevi Kapoor and all the well-wishers for their prayers, support and sensitivity during our moment of immense grief. We request you to kindly join us in paying our last respect to a remarkable actor, beloved wife and loving mother.'