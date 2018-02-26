 »   »   » DISTURBING! Sridevi's Body Was Found In A Bathtub; Hope It's Not SUICIDE Or Homicide: Taslima Tweets

Hope It Is Not A Suicide

She wrote, ‘'Sridevi's body was found in a bathtub full of water. Hope it is not homicide or suicide.''

Someone Murdered Her?

After reading about the latest forensic report, where it is mentioned that Sridevi died of drowning, she tweeted, ''Healthy adults don't drown in bathtubs accidentally.''

Latest Reports

The Gulf News said the actor fell into the bathtub of her room at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers, soon she lost consciousness and drowned.

Boney Found Her Motionless

The Khaleej Times had reported that Boney Kapoor, who was waiting to take Sridevi out to dinner, found her motionless in the bathtub.

Police Will Investigate The Circumstances That Led To Her Death

As per a report in Firstpost, The Dubai police, backed by state of the art equipment and a forensic laboratory that is comparable to anything in the world, have a first-rate investigative record and have resolved crimes often in hours of their occurring.

At This Moment

There is no crime committed but the police will investigate the circumstances that led to Sridevi's death by drowning.

Why The Bath Tub Was Full?

The first step is to send the forensic report to the public prosecutor's office which will assess the merit of the case and then decide on further action. And if they believe that there are persons of interest who can shed light on the issue - whether it concerns the alcohol content in her blood or the reason why the bath tub was reportedly full.

Why Boney Kapoor Did Not Call Hotel Staff?

Why a friend was called by husband Boney Kapoor rather than the hotel doctor and support staff - they will detain and question anyone they feel can shed light on how she drowned.

If There Is Any Doubt; They Will Not Allow The Family To Leave The Country

There is no guilt or suspicion and it is only procedure and the answers may well clear the air. If there is even a shred of doubt or a grey area they will not allow people to leave the country.

Also

The police probe is mutually exclusive from the medical report and the body's release has no bearing on the police taking further steps.