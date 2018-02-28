 »   »   » Sridevi Cremated, GONE FOREVER! Last Pictures Of The Actress Before The Final Goodbye

Last Respects To Sridevi

An eyewitness told Bollywood Hungama, ''The PR team handling the final journey of Sridevi announced yesterday that the general public along with the media would be given an opportunity to pay their last respects to the legendary actress.''

Long Queues Were Formed

A sprawling venue called Celebration Sports Club was booked and it was thrown open for everyone. As expected, long queues were formed in the morning itself. I, being from the media, got a chance to directly walk into the gate and stood at the temporary media pavilion.

The PR Team Asked Everyone To Wait

I was eager to go inside the club building where Sridevi was laid. But the PR team asked me and others to wait. I patiently did for almost 3 hours. Finally, we were allowed to go inside, in a batch of 10. I managed to make it inside in the second batch.

Some Devotional Song Was Playing

We were in close proximity with prominent celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Rekha, Raveena Tandon etc. But this was no time to get starry eyed. I walked inside the building which took us to a large hall. It was air conditioned and some devotional song was playing at a soft volume.

Sridevi Was Wrapped In A Red Saree

The aam junta got a chance to pay their respects from a distance. I was fortunate to be there up close. Sridevi was lying in a glass casket and was wrapped in a red saree.

She Seemed At Peace

She was lifeless but she seemed at peace. The shine that was always there on her face had still not gone away. I got in a different zone in those 30 seconds as I picked up the flowers kept at the entrance, put it near her feet, folded my hands and had to make a quick exit.

Proper Arrangements Were Made

I doubt if I can ever forget this day ever. How many times do we get a chance to have such an experience after our favourite stars leave for heavenly abode? And not just this, even for the camera team and other people of the media, the arrangements were very nice.

A Pavilion Was Made

A pavilion was made with raised platforms so that the cameramen can get a clear view. We were given snacks and water.

Our Last Goodbye To Sridevi

A big thank you to the organizers and the Kapoor family for managing this so smoothly and for giving us and the common man the chance to say their last goodbye to the actress who entertained us and made our lives better!

Gone Forever

May her soul rest in peace.