 »   »   » Sridevi's Daughter Jhanvi Kapoor Turns 21! Sonam Kapoor Calls Her The Strongest Girl Ever

Sridevi's elder daughter Jhanvi Kapoor turned 21 today and Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram by sharing a picture of the lovely girl with the caption "To one of the strongest girls I know, who became a woman today. Happy birthday jannu."
Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra also posted a selfie with Sridevi and Jhanvi on his Instagram handle with the caption, "Happy Birthday my dearest @janhvikapoor. May God Bless you With Happiness Love Peace and Just Everything .."
Jhanvi Kapoor celebrates her 21st birthday today on March 6, 2018.
Last year, Sridevi had posted a sweet message on Instagram handle along with a collage of Jhanvi's childhood pictures.
Sridevi's caption last year read as, "Happy birthday to my angel, the most precious thing to me in the world, wish you the best birthday my baby love."
It came as a shock to the whole country that Sridevi is no more.
We're sure if Sridevi was alive today, she would have thrown a big birthday bash for Jhanvi Kapoor's birthday.
The entire film fraternity along with the who's who of town would have attended the birthday bash.
Sridevi's ashes were immersed in Rameshwaram and Boney Kapoor, Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor did the final rites.
Sridevi really loved both her daughters Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor to the moon and back.
Jhanvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi Kapoor were devastated after the loss of their mother Sridevi.
Sridevi was excited about the debut of her daughter Jhanvi Kapoor's Dhadak.
Wish you a very happy birthday Jhanvi Kapoor, may you have many more years to come.