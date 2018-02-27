 »   »   » Dubai Public Prosecution Confirms Sridevi's Death Case Closed! Embalming Process Starts

The Dubai Public Prosecution confirmed that Sridevi's death case has been successfully carried out and the case has been closed after completing all the investigations under her mysterious death. The DPP stated that Sridevi's death was caused by "accidental drowning following loss of consciousness."
Sridevi's mortal remains has been sent to the embalming unit and her family members along with the Indian Mission were at the morgue to collect her body. The embalming procedure might take 3 to 4 hours and her mortal remains are expected to be flown to India immediately thereafter.
Rest In Peace
Rest in peace Sridevi! We will miss you and you can never be replaced.