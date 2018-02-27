 »   »   » Dubai Public Prosecution Confirms Sridevi's Death Case Closed! Embalming Process Starts

Case Closed

The Dubai Public Prosecution confirmed that Sridevi's death case is officially closed.

Investigation Complete

The Dubai Public Prosecution completed all investigations into the death of Sridevi and confirmed there was no foul play or criminal angle.

Accidental Drowning

The DPP revealed that Sridevi's death was caused due to "accidental drowning following loss of consciousness."

Police Force

The DPP had interrogated the hotel staff, Boney Kapoor, Mohit Marwah and his family.

Good Co-ordination

The Consulate of India worked closely with the Dubai authorities and submitted all the required documents on time.

Embalming Unit

Sridevi's mortal remains has been sent to the embalming unit at the moment.

Long Process

The embalming procedure will take another 3 to 4 hours to be completed.

Flown back To India

Right after the embalming procedure is completed, Sridevi's mortal remains will be flown back to India.

Funeral Services

The funeral ceremony might be held tomorrow at Vile Parle crematorium in Mumbai.

Rest In Peace

Rest in peace Sridevi! We will miss you and you can never be replaced.