 »   »   » Sridevi's Death: Is It Possible To Drown In A Bath Tub? Here's What Forensic Science Expert Says!

In a shocking twist, the Dubai authorities confirmed that Sridevi's death occurred due to 'accidental drowning' and many questions are left unanswered as how a stable person can drown in a bath tub all by themselves. Khaleej Times spoke to a forensic expert Bhoopesh K Sharma for an opinion and this is what he has to say about accidental drowning.
"Accidental drowning can occur due to different reasons. If a person experiences physiological changes in the body like low blood pressure, intoxication or any sudden medical emergency like stroke, heart attack or seizures, it can result in a person becoming semi-conscious or unconscious."
Forensic Science Explains Drowning In A Bath Tub
"If they are near water, this can quickly lead to an accidental drowning. Additionally, simple fatigue or exhaustion could result in a person falling into a tub, unable to react in time after being submerged in water," revealed Bhoopesh K Sharma to Khaleej Times.
Forensic Science Expert
Bhoopesh K Sharma is a forensic science expert and an assistant professor and programme leader for forensic science at the Amity University Dubai.
Downing In A Bath Tub Is Possible
So as per the expert, one can drown in a bath tub all by themselves due to various different reasons and changes in the body.
Emergency Situations
Emergency situations like heart attack, stroke and sudden seizures can lead a person to drown in a bath tub.
Unconscious Stage
These type of emergency situations make a person fall into a semi-conscious or unconscious stage, thus resulting in drowning.
Even Simple Reasons Can Cause Drowning
Not only emergency situations, even simple exhaustion and fatigue can result in a person drowning in a bath tub, states Bhoopesh K Sharma.
Incapable To React
The drowning occurs as the person is incapable to react on time after being submerged underwater, thus causing death.
Brain Vs Body Signals
When the human mind is blocked and the body receives no signals from the brain and that too while being submerged underwater, the inevitable happens.
Completely Possible
So yes, all these reasons cause accidental drowning and it's really possible for a person to drown in a bath tub, all by themselves.
Dubai Public Prosecution
We will have to wait for the official report from the Dubai Public Prosecution (DPP) on what really caused Sridevi's death.