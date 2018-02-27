 »   »   » Sridevi's Death: Is It Possible To Drown In A Bath Tub? Here's What Forensic Science Expert Says!

Forensic Science Explains Drowning In A Bath Tub

"If they are near water, this can quickly lead to an accidental drowning. Additionally, simple fatigue or exhaustion could result in a person falling into a tub, unable to react in time after being submerged in water," revealed Bhoopesh K Sharma to Khaleej Times.

Forensic Science Expert

Bhoopesh K Sharma is a forensic science expert and an assistant professor and programme leader for forensic science at the Amity University Dubai.

Downing In A Bath Tub Is Possible

So as per the expert, one can drown in a bath tub all by themselves due to various different reasons and changes in the body.

Emergency Situations

Emergency situations like heart attack, stroke and sudden seizures can lead a person to drown in a bath tub.

Unconscious Stage

These type of emergency situations make a person fall into a semi-conscious or unconscious stage, thus resulting in drowning.

Even Simple Reasons Can Cause Drowning

Not only emergency situations, even simple exhaustion and fatigue can result in a person drowning in a bath tub, states Bhoopesh K Sharma.

Incapable To React

The drowning occurs as the person is incapable to react on time after being submerged underwater, thus causing death.

Brain Vs Body Signals

When the human mind is blocked and the body receives no signals from the brain and that too while being submerged underwater, the inevitable happens.

Completely Possible

So yes, all these reasons cause accidental drowning and it's really possible for a person to drown in a bath tub, all by themselves.

Dubai Public Prosecution

We will have to wait for the official report from the Dubai Public Prosecution (DPP) on what really caused Sridevi's death.