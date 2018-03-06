 »   »   » Sridevi's Demise: Despite HURT Arjun Kapoor Turns Supportive For Step-Sisters Janhvi & Khushi Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor’s Post Is Heart-winning

Arjun Kapoor shared a post that reads, "You're brave because life gives you every reason to want to give up and still, you rise, pick yourself up and carry on."

Arjun Was Hurt..

"There was no open hostility, let alone disrespect. But Arjun never forgot or forgave his father for not being with them when he was growing up."

Here’s What Went Wrong Between Arjun & Boney Kapoor..

"When Arjun's mother fell ill and passed away, Boney was not with his first family. These are not small betrayals; they left an ineradicable hurt in Arjun," says a close family friend to a leading daily.

On The Other Side, Anshula Also Supported Janhvi & Khushi

Recently, when an ardent fan of Arjun Kapoor posted an abusive comment about Sridevi, Janhvi & Khushi, Anushula slammed the troller and also warned her followers to not use abusive words for her sisters Janhvi & Khushi.

What’s Happening In Janhvi’s Life?

Amidst all this, Janhvi Kapoor will be celebrating her 21st birthday on March 7. A source close to the family told an entertainment portal that Boney Kapoor doesn't want anyone to give any condolences on Janhvi's birthday and they want it to be a happy day.

Boney Kapoor Wants To Celebrate Sridevi’s B’day

Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying, "Sridevi had a few plans for Janhvi and she had discussed with Boney. Nobody knew something so unfortunate will happen before that."

"Despite this great loss, Boney Kapoor plans to celebrate Janhvi's birthday with the entire family being by her side. It will be a tough one for the young girl."

Anshula To Join Janhvi On Her B’day

"Boney Kapoor and the family do not want anyone to give any condolences on Janhvi's birthday and they want it to be a happy day. In fact, Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor too will be a part of this celebration.

That’s Indeed A Sweet Gesture!

"Anshula, who is currently with Arjun in Punjab, where the actor is shooting for Namaste England, will be specially flying down to be with the family. Her tickets have been booked and all the arrangements for the dinner are being made."