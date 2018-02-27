 »   »   » Sridevi DIDN'T DRINK Hard Liquor: Boney Kapoor Made A MISTAKE By Leaving His Wife Alone: Amar Singh

She Did Not Drink Hard Liquor

During an interview with a leading news channel, he said, ''Sridevi ji did not drink hard liquor,she used to have wine sometimes like me and like many others in public life.''

Boney Made A Mistake

''Had we been there, maybe this incident could have been prevented. For the summit, even Boney- ji reached Lucknow. And I believe he made a mistake that he left a family(home)-event and left Sree-ji (Sridevi) to come attend the summit."

I Am Not Blaming Anyone

"Maybe if we all had not gone to the summit and stayed there, and been attentive... not doing so was a mistake. I'm not blaming anyone.''

Boney Called Me And Said

‘'Amar Singh also said that Boney Kapoor shared the first news of death with him, "Bhabhi is no more, he told me. I think Boney made the first call to me that night. There was no scope to talk further at all. That was the kind of situation it was."

A Terrible Situation

''It's a terrible situation. I have no words to express what I feel. One day we were all together dancing at a wedding and now this news comes in."

They Had No Loans

Amar Singh added, "Sridevi was doing very well. Their films were doing very well. They had no loans and had cleared all their outstandings. What has happened is just tragic.''

Sridevi Died Of Accidental Drowning

The postmortem listed "accidental drowning" as the cause of Sridevi's death. Gulf News reported that the actor fell into the bathtub, lost consciousness and drowned.

Initial Reports Suggested

Sridevi's death was initially reported to have been the result of a heart attack. Even her family was shocked as she had no history of a heart attack.