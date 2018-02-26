 »   »   » No Foul Play! Sridevi Died Due To Heart Attack; Mortal Remains Likely To Reach India By 7:00 Pm

The Procedures Are Complicated

An independent journalist working in the Gulf told the daily, ''if a person there dies in hospital, the cause of death is known and the procedure to release the body is quick. However, if a death occurs outside a hospital, even a natural death, police have to be informed and they will investigate the death after they first register a case.''

The Official Steps

''In case a body has to be sent overseas for cremation, there are, naturally, even more official steps to be taken, said the journalist Vasudeva Rao.''

Reason Why It's Taking Time

As per procedure, the body is first kept in the morgue at Al Qusais. After forensic examination at the General Department of Forensic Evidence, the body is handed over to the police. After the autopsy report, a death certificate is given and after that the police give their clearance.

Nothing Suspicious

Forensic pathologists found nothing suspicious about the manner in which Sridevi died. The procedures to release the body of a person who didn't die in hospital, are, naturally, more complicated. If the person who died is from abroad, the process to release their mortal remains can take even longer.

Sridevi Died Of Heart Attack

Forensic doctors in Dubai concluded that Sridevi died of a heart attack and added there is nothing suspicious about the way the superstar passed away, official sources in Dubai said.

Her Mortal Remains Will Reach India By 7:00 Pm

Another report in India.com stated that Boney along with his brother Sanjay Kapoor are currently doing the paper work, following which her body will be flown down to Mumbai via a private jet. As per the latest reports, her body will be ready for repatriation by 3 :30 pm and will likely reach India by 7 : 00 pm.

Last Rites

The funeral will reportedly take place today in Mumbai at the Pawan Hans crematorium. Many stars are likely to pay their last respects to the legendary actress