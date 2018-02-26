 »   »   » BREAKING NEWS! Traces Of Alcohol Found; Sridevi Died From ACCIDENTAL DROWNING

Here Is The Report

As per Khaleej Times, Sources in the police department and an exclusively obtained copy of Sridevi's death certificate has confirmed that her cause of death is accidental drowning. The late actor did not suffer a cardiac arrest.

However, early reports also suggested that she lost her balance and fell into the tub. She was found dead in a bathtub full of water. This information has now been confirmed by official sources.

Her body will soon be moved to the Al Muhaisana embalming unit and will be repatriated to Mumbai, India at the earliest. The police will release the official forensic report and details to the family in the next few moments.

According to a source close to the family, Boney Kapoor went to her room at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel around 5:30pm to "surprise" her with dinner.

He woke her up and the couple chatted for about 15 minutes before he invited her for dinner. The Chandni-fame star then went to the washroom. As Sridevi did not come out even after 15 minutes, Kapoor knocked on the door to check on her.

''When he got no response, he forced open the door to find the legendary actor lying motionless in the bathtub full of water. "He tried to revive her and when he could not, he called a friend of his. After that, he informed the police at 9pm," said the source.