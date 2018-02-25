 »   »   » Sridevi passes away at 54 due to a Cardiac Arrest

Sridevi Dies At 54 In Dubai, India In Shock | FilmiBeat

Legendary Acress Sridevi passed away last night due to a cardiac arrest. The actress was attentind a family wedding in Dubai. PTI confirmed the news at 3.30 in the night. Sridevi, along with daughter Khushi Kapoor and husband Boney Kapoor, were attending Mohit Marwah's wedding.

Boney Kapoor's brother Sanjay Kapoor confirmed the news to Indian Express and said, "Yes, it is true that Sridevi passed away. I just landed here, I was in Dubai and now I am flying back to Dubai. It happened roughly around 11.00-11.30. I don't know more details yet."



Sridevi was the last female superstar in real terms Bollywood witnessed. The actress before entering Bollywood, worked in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam films.

Sridevi made her debut from in hindi films through Julie in 1975. It was followed by Solahwaan Saavan in 1979. Although, Sadma, in 1981 established her as the leading lady of Bollywood.

She had a glorious career of around 50 years. Mom was her last feature film, which happened to be her 300th film. The actreess was eagerly waiting for daughter Jahnvi Kapoor's debut in Dhadak.

For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment,