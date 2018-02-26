 »   »   » Sridevi's Funeral Delayed, Mortal Remains Might Reach Late As Previously Thought!

Immigration & Embalming

Khaleej Times reported that the Indian Consulate is working closely with the Dubai authorities on Sridevi's immigration and embalming her mortal remains.

Legal Process

The entire legal process might be completed between 1 to 2:30 pm Dubai time, which is around 3 to 4:30 Indian time.

Much More

Previous reports stated that a death certificate and other formalities were enough to bring Sridevi's mortal remains back to India.

Mortal Remains

Only after the immigration procedure and the embalming of her mortal remains is completed, Sridevi's remains can be flown to India.

Private Jet

Reports state that her mortal remains will be flown in a private jet to Mumbai.

Funeral Services

The funeral services will be conducted as and when Sridevi's mortal remains arrive in Mumbai.

Vile Parle

Sridevi's funeral services will be held at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle, Mumbai.

Big Crowd

A large crowd has already gathered outside Sridevi's residence in Mumbai and also at the crematorium.

State Of Shock

The whole country is in a state of shock on hearing the sudden demise of the evergreen actress Sridevi.

Stay Tuned

We'll keep you updated on all the latest developments, so stay tuned to Filmibeat!