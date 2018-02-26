 »   »   » Sridevi's Funeral Delayed, Mortal Remains Might Reach Late As Previously Thought!

Recent reports state that despite the Dubai hospital authorities issuing Sridevi's death certificate, the Indian Consulate is still working closely with the Dubai officials to complete all the legal formalities and are currently doing the paperwork on immigration and embalmment of her mortal remains, reported Khaleej Times.
The report also states that the formalities will be completed in the next 3 to 4 hours and only then will Sridevi's mortal remains be allowed to be flown to India. The paperwork is very tedious and is mostly expected to be completed if all goes well between 1 to 2:30 pm in Dubai, which is 3 to 4:30 pm in India.
Immigration & Embalming
Khaleej Times reported that the Indian Consulate is working closely with the Dubai authorities on Sridevi's immigration and embalming her mortal remains.
Legal Process
The entire legal process might be completed between 1 to 2:30 pm Dubai time, which is around 3 to 4:30 Indian time.
Much More
Previous reports stated that a death certificate and other formalities were enough to bring Sridevi's mortal remains back to India.
Mortal Remains
Only after the immigration procedure and the embalming of her mortal remains is completed, Sridevi's remains can be flown to India.
Private Jet
Reports state that her mortal remains will be flown in a private jet to Mumbai.
Funeral Services
The funeral services will be conducted as and when Sridevi's mortal remains arrive in Mumbai.
Vile Parle
Sridevi's funeral services will be held at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle, Mumbai.
Big Crowd
A large crowd has already gathered outside Sridevi's residence in Mumbai and also at the crematorium.
State Of Shock
The whole country is in a state of shock on hearing the sudden demise of the evergreen actress Sridevi.
Stay Tuned
