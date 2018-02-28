 »   »   » Sridevi's Mortal Remains Draped In The Indian Flag, Fans Wait With Roses Outside The Crematorium!

Draped In The Indian Flag

Sridevi's mortal remains draped in the India flag and received State honours. Jhanvi and Khushi stand beside their beloved mother.

Red Rose

A die-hard fan of Sridevi wait outside the crematorium holding a red rose. We hope he gets the opportunity to shower it on Sridevi's mortal remains.

Sridevi Postcard

Another fan holds a postcard of Sridevi and is waiting for the motorcade to arrive at the crematorium.

In Grief

A lot of fans were seen bringing roses and various different flowers for their favourite actress Sridevi.

School Children

School children in Sridevi's native Sivakasi offered prayers to the departed soul during their morning assembly.

Prayer Meet

The teachers and the entire school children joined together in a prayer meet for Sridevi.

Huge Crowd

The crowd is only growing in numbers by the minute and everyone wants to catch a glimpse of Sridevi's mortal remains.