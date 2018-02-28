 »   »   » Sridevi's Mortal Remains Draped In The Indian Flag, Fans Wait With Roses Outside The Crematorium!

Sridevi's mortal remains was draped in the Indian flag and received State honours and the grief-stricken fans braved the scorching heat just to catch a glimpse of her mortal remains. Several fans were seen holding red roses to welcome the motorcade carrying the body of their beloved actress. Many others were seen holding posters of Sridevi and are eagerly waiting for the motorcade to arrive.
The queue is only getting longer by the minute and we hope all of her fans do get an opportunity to catch a glimpse of Sridevi's mortal remains. The police is also having a tough time in managing the crowd and we hope this would all go smooth, safe and sound for everyone outside the venue. View the pictures below!
Draped In The Indian Flag
Sridevi's mortal remains draped in the India flag and received State honours. Jhanvi and Khushi stand beside their beloved mother.
Red Rose
A die-hard fan of Sridevi wait outside the crematorium holding a red rose. We hope he gets the opportunity to shower it on Sridevi's mortal remains.
Sridevi Postcard
Another fan holds a postcard of Sridevi and is waiting for the motorcade to arrive at the crematorium.
In Grief
A lot of fans were seen bringing roses and various different flowers for their favourite actress Sridevi.
School Children
School children in Sridevi's native Sivakasi offered prayers to the departed soul during their morning assembly.
Prayer Meet
The teachers and the entire school children joined together in a prayer meet for Sridevi.
Huge Crowd
The crowd is only growing in numbers by the minute and everyone wants to catch a glimpse of Sridevi's mortal remains.