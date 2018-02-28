 »   »   » Sridevi Funeral Live! TEARY-EYED Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Sushmita Sen Pay Their Last Respects

Her Last Journey

Sridevi's last journey would commence from the club to the crematorium about 7 km away near Pawan Hans, Vile Parle West at 2 pm. The last rites will take place from 3.30 pm onwards.

The Family Issued A Statement

''Khushi, Janhvi, Boney Kapoor and the entire Kapoor and Ayyappan families are deeply bereaved and shocked with the untimely loss of Sridevi Kapoor. Late Sridevi Kapoor passed away in Dubai, UAE, on Saturday, February 24th.''

They Wrote In The Statement

''We thank the film fraternity, media, fans of late Sridevi Kapoor and all the well-wishers for their prayers, support and sensitivity during our moment of immense grief. We request you to kindly join us in paying our last respect to a remarkable actor, beloved wife and loving mother."

A Sincere Thanks

"On behalf of Khushi, Janhvi, Boney Kapoor, the entire Kapoor and Ayyappan families, a sincere thanks to the media for your continued sensitivity and support during this emotional moment."

Media Is Allowed But..

The statement said media can also pay their respects to the actress "provided camera, recording devices, etc are left outside the venue".

For The Uninitiated

The Bollywood superstar was in Dubai to attend a family wedding. Her death sent shock waves across India. Initially, it was reported that she died of cardiac arrest.

The Tragic Incident

However, later it was revealed that Sridevi drowned in the bathtub in her room at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers hotel. As more speculations swirled, the Dubai government's media office said in a series of tweets that the case is now closed.

Official Statement

"Dubai Public Prosecution has approved the release of the body of the Indian actress Sridevi to her family following the completion of a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances of her death.''

No Foul Play

"Dubai Public Prosecution stressed that all regular procedures followed in such cases have been completed. As per the forensic report, the death of the Indian actress occurred due to accidental drowning following loss of consciousness. The case has now been closed."

Sridevi's Death

Sridevi passed away late Saturday night (Feb 24) at a hotel room in Dubai where she, along with the entire Kapoor family had gone for the wedding of Boney's nephew Mohit Marwah.

Meanwhile

