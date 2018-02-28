 »   »   » Sridevi's Funeral: Rekha Started CRYING After Hugging Janhvi; Deepika Padukone Says Final Goodbye

Sridevi breathed her last on Saturday night after drowning in the bathtub of her hotel room. Her mortal remains reached her Andheri residence on Feb 27, around 10:30 pm.

Today, Bollywood stars arrived at Celebrations Club to pay their last respects to the veteran actress. The darshan will be followed by a puja. Sridevi's final journey will commence at 2 pm from Celebration Sports Club to Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium and Hindu Cemetery. Read what happend when Rekha met Sridevi's daughters...

Rekha Started Crying As per ABP News, when Rekha saw Sridevi's daughters at the condolence meet she hugged them and started crying. The channel also revealed that Vidya Balan too, was inconsolable. Aishwarya With Mother-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan clicked with Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Nanda. Shahid & Mira Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were also present at Sridevi's condolence meet. Deepika Padukone Spotted Deepika Padukone returned to Mumbai on Wednesday morning to attend Sridevi's funeral. Malaika Arora Khan Arrives Malaika Arora was also there to attend the condolence meet at the Celebrations Club. Vidya With Husband Vidya Balan arrived with her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur at the venue. Shraddha Kapoor Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor arrived to pay her last respect to the legendary star. Raveena Tandon Raveena Tandon clicked by the shutterbugs at Sridevi's condolence meet. Ajay & Kajol Ajay and Kajol both arrived together at the venue to pay respect to Sridevi. Soha & Neha Soha Ali Khan and Neha Dhupia also came to say their final goodbye to the veteran actress.

On a related note, as reported by a news channel, politician Amar Singh was one of the first recipients of the tragic news after Boney Kapoor found his wife dead in the bathroom of Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel in Dubai, on Saturday night. "Bhabhi is no more." Boney Kapoor informed Amar Singh as the filmmaker was gasping for breath, Amar Singh told the news channel exclusively.

"I think Boney made the first call to me that night.There was no scope to talk further at all. That was the kind of situation it was. Sridevi was doing very well. Their films were doing very well. They had no loans and had cleared all their outstandings. What has happened is just tragic.''

''We been there, maybe this incident could have been prevented. For the summit, even Boney reached Lucknow. And I believe he made a mistake that he left a family(home)-event and left Sree-ji (Sridevi) to come attend the summit." "Maybe if we all had not gone to the summit and stayed there, and been attentive... not doing so was a mistake. I'm not blaming anyone.''

