 »   »   » Sridevi's Funeral To Have 'Everything In White'! Read Details

Sridevi's Funeral To Have 'Everything In White'! Read Details

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
Sridevi's Last Wish was to have everything in White for Last Rites | Filmibeat

The Indian Consulate is working closely with the Dubai authorities in completing all the legal formalities in bringing Sridevi's mortal remains back to India and it is now reported that her family is planning for a complete white funeral and will fill the motorcade which carries her mortal remains with white flowers.

ABP News quoted a source by saying that it was Sridevi who wanted everything to be in white when she was alive and gave much importance to that particular colour. The source revealed that her family is trying to do everything to fulfil her wishes and will drape everything in white, so that Sridevi's soul can be at peace.

White Funeral

ABP News quoted a source by saying that Sridevi's funeral will be completely white.

Favourite Colour

The source revealed that white was Sridevi's favourite colour and she gave much importance to it.

Doing Their Best

Sridevi's family members are doing their best to drape everything in white.

White Flowers

Sridevi's family members have decided to fill the motorcade which carries her mortal remains with white flowers.

Work In Progress

As of now, the Indian Consulate is working with the Dubai authorities on immigration.

Mortal Remains

Sridevi's mortal remains is expected to reach India anytime before midnight.

Private Jet

It is reported that Sridevi's mortal remains will be carried in a private jet to Mumbai.

Sad News

Sridevi's sudden demise is the saddest news we've heard lately.

Give Them Strength

We hope and pray that God gives strength and courage to her family members at this hour.

Rest In Peace

Rest in peace Sridevi. We will really miss you!

Sridevi
Read more about: sridevi
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat