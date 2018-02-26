 »   »   » Sridevi's Funeral To Have 'Everything In White'! Read Details

Sridevi's Last Wish was to have everything in White for Last Rites | Filmibeat

The Indian Consulate is working closely with the Dubai authorities in completing all the legal formalities in bringing Sridevi's mortal remains back to India and it is now reported that her family is planning for a complete white funeral and will fill the motorcade which carries her mortal remains with white flowers.

ABP News quoted a source by saying that it was Sridevi who wanted everything to be in white when she was alive and gave much importance to that particular colour. The source revealed that her family is trying to do everything to fulfil her wishes and will drape everything in white, so that Sridevi's soul can be at peace.

