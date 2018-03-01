 »   »   » Sridevi's LAST JOURNEY! Insider Reveals What Happened INSIDE The Kapoor House In The Last 24 Hours

It's Sridevi's Family Time

''When I stood in a corner, staring at the tamasha outside her residence - Green Acres in Andheri, I heard sobs from many. That I guess is the real measure; when the aam aadmi cries with you, you have the vote.The security cordon's plea was understandable. Some insiders repeatedly said, ‘Tonight, it's her family's time with her.'''

Kapoor Khandan, Whose Love She Craved For, Was There In Full Force

'''Outsiders must come to the Celebration Club tomorrow morning to pay their last respects.' I'm sure Sri would have been smiling. The Kapoor khandaan, whose love she craved for, was there in full force. Each one was contributing in their own way to make her last journey memorable.''

When Salman Entered

''Poonam (who is the cousin of Anil Kapoor's wife, Sunita and stays in Bandra) decorated Green Acres with flowers. The servants, I am told, were moist-eyed.''

''In her lifetime, Sri said little to them but they still couldn't bear the silence of her death. Despite the perfect decoration, a pall of gloom loomed large. The crowd outside the building was sad. Of course, it got boisterous when Salman Khan arrived. I realised that even a sombre occasion can never dictate the mood of a mob. Salman's presence created a stir just like it does every time he makes a public appearance.''

Anil Ambani Made The Arrangements

''Anil Ambani, the newest relative of the Kapoor family (his niece, Antara Motiwala, married Boney's nephew, Mohit Marwah, on February 20 in Dubai) took charge like he always does. And his arrangements were perfect.''

''The industrialist planned everything meticulously. He sent his 13-seater private jet to Dubai to bring back Sri's mortal remains. Once his plane arrived in Mumbai, the diva's immediate family like Anil and Sunita Kapoor got to see her at the green corridor itself. As Sridevi's body was taken from the airport to her residence, he was in one of the first cars, ensuring that everything went smoothly.''

Boney Was Consoled But..

''Aditya Chopra's company (Yash Raj Films) was in charge of making sure that everything was in place at a crematorium near Pawan Hans in Vile Parle. Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, who have adopted Sridevi's elder daughter, Janhvi as their own, silently and diligently ran through every other detail, including security. At her home, the people closest to the family kept a vigil through the night. A devastated Boney was consoled, but his grief knew no respite.

Flowers Worth Lakhs Adorned The Pandal

''Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra, who was a good friend of Sri's, decorated the Celebration Club. "Flowers worth lakhs adorned the pandal, exactly the way ‘Ma'am (that is what everyone called Sridevi) would have wanted it," said a source.''

Hema Malini Was One Of The Most Poised Of The Lot

''The mourners were dignified. Hema Malini was easily one of the most poised of the lot. Sushmita Sen, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Tabu and Jaya Prada were the early callers. Film producer Punkej Kharbanda, who worked with Sri and Boney for a few years, broke down.''

''He said, "I was blessed to represent Sridevi and be Boney's close associate. Her journey was incredible and so was mine. She passed away. One day, I will too." He emotionally added, "I will always cherish the moments I spent with her. Thank God for the wonderful blessing. Let's celebrate her life, work, paintings and her love for her children and her husband."''

Flashback

''Sri was a true professional. She never shied away from doing anything that was required to make her film the best. People talk of her running a fever while she was shooting for the song, Na Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai, for Chaalbaaz (1989). Though I don't remember that, I was with her at Filmistan Studios when she shot for Kaate Nahin Kat Te (Mr India, 1987).''

Sridevi Was Burning With Fever

''She had to wear several cotton petticoats underneath her blue chiffon sari as she had to get drenched and the sheer chiffon would cling.. As I accompanied her from the ground floor make-up room to the set, I recall she was burning with fever. But she never spoke of cancelling the shoot. If this is not dedication, then what is?''

Boney Treated Her Like A Queen

''Another irony that hit me was Sridevi walked the last mile alone. In her lifetime, she only believed in travelling with an entourage. As I had mentioned earlier; during her childhood, her parents and sister, Srilatha, were her constant companions. Later in life, Boney always treated her like a queen.''

He Booked A Suite For Her When...

''During Cannes 2008 at the French Riviera, accommodation was hard to find. Boney, who couldn't find a room, just booked a suite at the fanciest hotel facing the sea instead. Sri and he were accompanied by their children and the maids.''

''Anil Kapoor, on the other hand, who was also in Cannes to attend the festival, was genuinely hunting for a modest hotel room. Rightfully, he didn't want to splurge on a suite, like his older brother whose every move was dictated by the fact that he was married to a diva.''

Sridevi Lived For Such Moments

''Each year in July-August, when their children had their summer break, Sri and Boney travelled to LA with Janhvi and Khushi. And, booked themselves into a nice bungalow, nothing less.''

''It was these moments that Sri lived for. Filling Boney's plate with ‘diet' food, doing her yoga, watching horror films, chatting with Manila (director Rajkumar Santoshi's wife), dressing up her daughters (Janhvi and Khushi), taking them along with her to the beauty salon, indulging them in every way possible. Sri's 24 x 7 jam-packed schedule stands disrupted.''