 »   »   » LAST JOURNEY PICTURES! Sridevi Dressed Up As A Beautiful Bride In A Red Saree; Live Update

Her Last Picture

Sridevi was dressed up in red for her final journey.

Around 500 Police Personnel Deployed

The crowd is getting unmanageable for the police and the security personnel. Police and the traffic crew are asking people to not crowd the gates before the body leaves from the club. Around 500 police personnel have been deployed to manage the crowd.

Sridevi's Friends Are Shocked

Hema Malini, who was present at the condolence meet wrote, ''Paid my last respects to Sridevi. The entire industry was there grieving, some on the verge of breakdown. Such was her aura & magic in films. She lay there, beautiful in a red saree, serene in death & totally at peace. 😢''

Goodbye Sridevi

''Arrangements were so well made that the whole atmosphere was tranquil, everything was smooth & executed with finesse - befitting the departed soul. Goodbye dear friend!🙏''

Sridevi No More

''A beautiful girl, a wonderful actress, a lovely human being - Sridevi -has so suddenly been snatched from our midst. What is most needed now is compassion for her 2 young girls deprived of their mother and for her grieving husband.''

Sridevi's Untimely Demise

''This is not the time to analyze the reasons or belittle her passing away. Let us instead resolve to bestow on her the dignity of death & show her the respect she deserves. We owe it to her.''

Can't Imagine

''Sridevi's sudden passing away has left me in deep shock. Can't imagine how such a bubbly person, a wonderful actor, is no more.''

She Has Left A Void In The Indutry

''She has left a void in the industry that cannot be filled. Boney is a good friend & I've seen their daughters grow up. My prayers are with the family🙏''

Meanwhile

