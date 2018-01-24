 »   »   » She Looks STRANGE! Sridevi's LIP JOB Goes HORRIBLY WRONG; Shocking Pictures Ahead!

Plastic Surgery Rumours

Sridevi looks much younger than her real age. Earlier, when a leading daily asked her about the plastic surgery rumours, she had said, ''Actually, I've looked like this for quite some time. It seems new because I've recently started making frequent public appearances.''

It's The Power Of Yoga

''Your state of mind reflects on your face and I am in the happiest phase of my life today. I lead a systematic life. I am health conscious, I do power yoga, play tennis four days a week, control my diet and resist junk food, fried stuff and sweets, even though I have a sweet tooth.''

All These Bring A Change In The Appearance

''And most importantly, I don't sweat the small stuff. All these bring a change in the appearance.''

Zip Your Mouth & Slog It Out

''No, I haven't. I want to tell these people that instead of whining and criticising, why don't you move out of your comfort zone, zip your mouth and slog it out? Then let's talk! There will be a visible change not just in your appearance, but also in your attitude.''

You Can Undergo Cosmetic Surgery

''But if you're a lazy bum, hooked to TV, and cannot give up your food because you know you can undergo cosmetic surgery, you're damned! It doesn't work like that.''

Plastic Melts In No Time

''Anything that is plastic melts in no time. You have to understand that there's a regime for everything and you benefit by associating yourself with it. To look and feel good, you have to slog it out.''

She Even Talked About Keeping Her Husband Fit

''Forget going to the gym, he hasn't even given up fatty food! Now what can I say? I am taking it as a challenge to get him off oily food. Having said this, Boneyji is the most handsome guy in the world for me.''

On A Related Note

Many people believe that the gorgeous actress reportedly got her nose and lips corrected to get that perfect look.