 »   »   » Complete Details: Why Sridevi's Mortal Remains Not Flown To India Yet!

Case Transferred To Dubai Public Prosecution

The Dubai Public Prosecution (DPP) has asked the Indian Consulate to submit all previous medical records of Sridevi from India.

Another Post Mortem Report

The DPP has the authority to seek another post mortem report if they find any discrepancies with the previous medical record as against the accidental drowning, if it feels the need to do so.

Recreate The Exact Sequence Of Events

Sources claim that the DPP is planning to recreate the exact sequence of events that led to Sridevi's death in room no. 2201 at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers.

Thoroughly Investigated, As Per Law

As per the Dubai law, a death occurring anywhere in the Emirates must be thoroughly investigated, even if it's a natural death.

Translation Error

The official death certificate was first issued in Arabic, and a translated version was released thereafter in English with a translation mistake as "accidental drawning" which should actually be read as 'drowning'"

Very Tedious

Various levels of Govt official departments have to clear the NOC and only then can the mortal remains be flown out of the country.

Dr. Sami Wadie

The accidental drowning report was signed and sealed by Dr. Sami Wadie, a specialist in public health in Dubai.

Police Interrogation

Reports also claim that the police and the DPP have interrogated Boney Kapoor and Mohit Marwah and his family. However, the claims have been refuted.

Not Cardiac Arrest, But Accidental Drowning

It was previously reported that Sridevi died due to cardiac arrest, but the authorities had a twist in the tale stating that her death was caused due to accidental drowning.

DPP Working On The Case

The police and the DPP have questioned the hotel staff and it looks like we will have to wait until the DPP clears the case and only then will Sridevi's mortal remains be flown back to India.