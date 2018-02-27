 »   »   » Complete Details: Why Sridevi's Mortal Remains Not Flown To India Yet!

It's been three full days since Sridevi's demise in Dubai and her mortal remains has not been flown to India yet, despite the Indian Consulate working closely with the Dubai authorities and submitting all the required documents. Well, at first, Dubai has a tedious law that without a complete NOC from various levels of official departments, the mortal remains cannot be flown out of the country.
The autopsy report states that Sridevi died due to accidental drowning and the case has been forwarded to the Dubai Public Prosecution (DPP). As per Dubai rules, if it it's a natural death, the case has to be investigated thoroughly and it is now reported that the DPP wants to recreate the entire sequence of events that led to Sridevi's death at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers in room no. 2201.
Case Transferred To Dubai Public Prosecution
The Dubai Public Prosecution (DPP) has asked the Indian Consulate to submit all previous medical records of Sridevi from India.
Another Post Mortem Report
The DPP has the authority to seek another post mortem report if they find any discrepancies with the previous medical record as against the accidental drowning, if it feels the need to do so.
Recreate The Exact Sequence Of Events
Sources claim that the DPP is planning to recreate the exact sequence of events that led to Sridevi's death in room no. 2201 at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers.
Thoroughly Investigated, As Per Law
As per the Dubai law, a death occurring anywhere in the Emirates must be thoroughly investigated, even if it's a natural death.
Translation Error
The official death certificate was first issued in Arabic, and a translated version was released thereafter in English with a translation mistake as "accidental drawning" which should actually be read as 'drowning'"
Very Tedious
Various levels of Govt official departments have to clear the NOC and only then can the mortal remains be flown out of the country.
Dr. Sami Wadie
The accidental drowning report was signed and sealed by Dr. Sami Wadie, a specialist in public health in Dubai.
Police Interrogation
Reports also claim that the police and the DPP have interrogated Boney Kapoor and Mohit Marwah and his family. However, the claims have been refuted.
Not Cardiac Arrest, But Accidental Drowning
It was previously reported that Sridevi died due to cardiac arrest, but the authorities had a twist in the tale stating that her death was caused due to accidental drowning.
DPP Working On The Case
The police and the DPP have questioned the hotel staff and it looks like we will have to wait until the DPP clears the case and only then will Sridevi's mortal remains be flown back to India.