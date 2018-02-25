 »   »   » Sridevi’s Mortal Remains Expected To Reach India At Midnight; Funeral To Be Held Tomorrow!

Sridevi's sudden demise has left people in a state of deep shock and fans have already started gathering outside her house in large numbers. The Indian Consulate in Dubai is steadfastly working on the paperwork to get her mortal remains flown back to India and recent reports state that her body might reach India at midnight.
Also, it is reported that business tycoon Anil Ambani has offered to send his private jet to Dubai to bring back the mortal remains of Sridevi along with her kith and kins at the earliest. Another reports states that there might be a slight delay in bringing her mortal remains back to India as the medical certificate has not been issued by the hospital in Dubai yet.
Sridevi's mortal remains will be brought to India by midnight and the funeral services will be held tomorrow.
The Indian Consulate in Dubai is steadfastly working on the paperwork to bring her mortal remains back to India.
Reliance business tycoon Anil Ambani has offered his private jet to bring back the mortal remains of Sridevi and her kith and kin at the earliest.
The evergreen Sridevi was last seen in the film Mom, which released in 2017 and was produced by Boney Kapoor.
Latest reports state that the mortal remains of Sridevi might reach a little late to India as the Dubai hospital has not issues a certificate yet.
Sridevi's mortal remains is at the Al Qusais morgue in Dubai and all arrangements are being made by the Indian Consulate to bring her back to India.
A large crowd, which is growing in numbers has already gathered outside Sridevi's residence in Mumbai.
Sridevi was one of the most beautiful actresses in India and she maintained her beauty until her last breath.
Sridevi will be missed by one and all and it's very hard for someone to fill in her shoes.
Several celebrities, politicians and common people alike have tweeted their condolences.
Nobody even in their wildest dreams, imagined a day like this would come.
May your soul rest in peace and you will always be remembered.