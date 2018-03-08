 »   »   » Sridevi's Mother Wanted To GET RID Of Boney Kapoor; The Actress TOOK YEARS To Accept Her Husband

When Boney Approached Sridevi

Recalling her same meeting with Boney Kapoor, Sridevi in an earlier interview had told a daily, "I was shooting in Chennai, when Boneyji first approached me and expressed his desire to sign me for his forthcoming movie Mr.India''

I Just Nodded

''I, being an introvert, just nodded and asked him to meet my mother who used to handle my film assignments."

My Mother Wanted To Get Rid Of Him

She added, "Boneyji immediately approached my mother who was on the set sitting nearby. My mother quoted a substantially huge amount of Rs 10 lakh (almost double) as my fees just to dampen his spirits and get rid of him.''

When Boney Kapoor Did To Win Her Mother's Heart

''However to her surprise Boneyji offered her a cheque of Rs. 11 lakh, thus winning over my mother's heart. After winning my mother's heart, Boneyji slowly and gradually won my heart during the shoot of Mr India.''

Boney Arranged A Separate Make Up Room For Me

''He treated me like a queen. In those days, there were no vanity vans but Boneyji exclusively brought vanity van for me. He had arranged a separate make up room for me. He was always around me taking care of my minutest needs."

Sridevi Had No Feelings For Boney Kapoor Initially

"I came close to Boneyji quite late when I found him to be a true human being. I cried over his shoulder when my mother expired during the making of Chandani.''

When The Two Came Close

''Later at the time of my father's death he was close to me. Thus gradually I realized I was destined to be Mrs. Boney Kapoor," concluded Sridevi.

It Was Traumatic; Took Me Many Years To Accept...

In another interview to a daily, Sridevi had confessed, ''I fell in love with him when I got to know the real him. It was difficult, traumatic even and it took me many years to finally accept the fact that I was destined to be with Boney.''

I Followed My Heart

''I Followed My Heart, In hindsight, I only wish that I had realised and accepted his love for me sooner. I always believe in following my heart and I am glad that I did.''

My Sister Was Shocked With My Decision

''My parents had passed away by then and my sister was shocked with my decision. But now, she shares a great relationship with my husband and is convinced that he is the best thing that ever happened to me."