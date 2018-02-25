 »   »   » Sridevi's Old, Rare & Unseen Pictures Are Jaw-dropping! View Here

The whole country had to swallow a better pill today due to the sudden demise of Sridevi and we've still not come to terms with reality that she's indeed not with us anymore. There's shock on everyone's faces and it's unbelievable that the evergreen actress Sridevi left the world so early at the age of just 54.
We've collated some rare, old, unseen and childhood pictures of Sridevi and going through them all will make you shed a tear or two. We'll all have to accept the hard reality that she's no more and her place can never be filled by anyone else. We miss you Sridevi and rest in peace. View the pictures below!
Sridevi
India had a rude awakening today as the evergreen actress Sridevi passed away due to cardiac arrest.
In Sadness
Sridevi passed away in Dubai late night due to cardiac arrest and her untimely death has sent shock waves all throughout the country.
Bitter Pill
The country swallowed a bitter pill hearing the news of Sridevi's death and there's sadness all around.
So Vibrant
Sridevi was always vibrant and down to earth and left the world so early. Really sad!
Tweet Tweet
Several celebrities took to Twitter to post their condolences and they're lost for words too.
Twitter Mourning
Twitterati has been pouring condolences all throughout the day! Rest in peace Sridevi.
We Miss You
We're all surely gonna miss the evergreen actress Sridevi and her death is a huge loss to the world of cinema.
That Smile
She always had a smile on her face and treated every single one of them with utmost respect.
Shock & Sadness
There's shock and sadness all across the nation due to her untimely death.
Wonderful Movies
Her movies will always be cherished for many many more years to come!
Dancing Boots
Sridevi was so amazing in her dance moves too! Just whoa!
Fashion Icon
She was a fashion icon back in the day and maintained it even till her death.
Box Office Queen
She has given several superhits at the box office and was the most loved actress of her time.
Heavy Heart
With heavy heart we have to accept the fact that Sridevi is no longer with us.
Heart Winner
From her childhood days and up until now, she always remained in our hearts and will stay there for a long time.