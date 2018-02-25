 »   »   » Sridevi's Old, Rare & Unseen Pictures Are Jaw-dropping! View Here

Sridevi

India had a rude awakening today as the evergreen actress Sridevi passed away due to cardiac arrest.

In Sadness

Sridevi passed away in Dubai late night due to cardiac arrest and her untimely death has sent shock waves all throughout the country.

Bitter Pill

The country swallowed a bitter pill hearing the news of Sridevi's death and there's sadness all around.

So Vibrant

Sridevi was always vibrant and down to earth and left the world so early. Really sad!

Tweet Tweet

Several celebrities took to Twitter to post their condolences and they're lost for words too.

Twitter Mourning

Twitterati has been pouring condolences all throughout the day! Rest in peace Sridevi.

We Miss You

We're all surely gonna miss the evergreen actress Sridevi and her death is a huge loss to the world of cinema.

That Smile

She always had a smile on her face and treated every single one of them with utmost respect.

Shock & Sadness

There's shock and sadness all across the nation due to her untimely death.

Wonderful Movies

Her movies will always be cherished for many many more years to come!

Dancing Boots

Sridevi was so amazing in her dance moves too! Just whoa!

Fashion Icon

She was a fashion icon back in the day and maintained it even till her death.

Box Office Queen

She has given several superhits at the box office and was the most loved actress of her time.

Heavy Heart

With heavy heart we have to accept the fact that Sridevi is no longer with us.

Heart Winner

From her childhood days and up until now, she always remained in our hearts and will stay there for a long time.